PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 40,165 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 686,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 40,165 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $62,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Starbucks by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $83.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

