PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,282 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Travelers Companies worth $60,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,080,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $166.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.56. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.