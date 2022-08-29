PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 75,196 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,196 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $86,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 281,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after buying an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,014,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 668,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,594,000 after buying an additional 55,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $42.93 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.