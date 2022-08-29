Powerledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $99.81 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Powerledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a total market cap of $99.81 million and approximately $11.28 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Powerledger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003986 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00131297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032579 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086255 BTC.

About Powerledger

Powerledger (POWR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.