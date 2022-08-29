Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,746 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Precision BioSciences worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 192,243 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 244,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,165,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Precision BioSciences

In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 33,784 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $50,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 33,784 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $50,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,828.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Precision BioSciences Price Performance

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $177.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 247.31% and a negative return on equity of 100.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

