Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,464 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $51,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $727.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.70. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $40.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFBK. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.