Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 301,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Par Pacific worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PARR opened at $19.20 on Monday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Activity

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.41. Par Pacific had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 85.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $40,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,321.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $40,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,321.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 4,690 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 788,949 shares of company stock valued at $13,753,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Par Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.