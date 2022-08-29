Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Xometry worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Xometry by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 691,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after buying an additional 405,840 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University purchased a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Xometry by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Xometry by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 83,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,840.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $167,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,904.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,840.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,215 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,061 in the last three months.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $74.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. CL King boosted their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

