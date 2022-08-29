Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,099 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Insider Activity

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,673 shares in the company, valued at $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,673 shares in the company, valued at $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $25,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,762.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,044 shares of company stock worth $151,206 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VNDA opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $579.75 million, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

