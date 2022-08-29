Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 47,636 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,636 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Cara Therapeutics worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 18,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,057.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $571.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.02. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Articles

