Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,052 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,109,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,314,000 after buying an additional 506,087 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $806,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 237,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,578 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ARR opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.98.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.39%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARR. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.