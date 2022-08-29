Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,639 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Gannett worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gannett from $2.65 to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Gannett Stock Up 2.7 %

GCI opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $332.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.31.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $748.66 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Reed acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,657.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

(Get Rating)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.