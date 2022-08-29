Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 380 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of PNC opened at $162.19 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.29. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

