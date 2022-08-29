Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Paychex by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 277,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,865,000 after acquiring an additional 180,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $128.80 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

