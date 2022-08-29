Profund Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 134.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VC. BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visteon from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $1,060,992.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,743. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $121.51 on Monday. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.18.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.80. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

