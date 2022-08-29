Profund Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini
In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 3.5 %
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.
About WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.
