Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

CPK stock opened at $131.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $117.43 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $324,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,701. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

