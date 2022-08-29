Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,523. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of ALRM opened at $67.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $90.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average of $65.24.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

