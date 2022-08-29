Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $851,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kirby by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 506,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,548,000 after purchasing an additional 157,020 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Down 3.3 %

KEX stock opened at $68.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $75.08.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

