Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,112 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5,407.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 717,275 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth about $2,762,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,062,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,062,000 after acquiring an additional 410,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 136,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

NYSE:TWO opened at $4.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

