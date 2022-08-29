ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,910 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,198,000 after purchasing an additional 818,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,888,000 after purchasing an additional 107,528 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,016,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.18. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $133.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The business had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global downgraded Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

