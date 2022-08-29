ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 14.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Primerica by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 139,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,146,000 after buying an additional 27,968 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Primerica by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $1,984,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Down 4.4 %

PRI stock opened at $127.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average is $127.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.24 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

