ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,727,000 after acquiring an additional 214,005 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 332,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,863,000 after buying an additional 77,885 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Cytokinetics stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $412,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,882,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $412,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,882,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,445. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

