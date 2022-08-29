ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth $194,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Q2 by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Q2 Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE QTWO opened at $40.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $92.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

See Also

