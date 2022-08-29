ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,164 Shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000.

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $43.79.

