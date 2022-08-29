ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,124,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $33,873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after acquiring an additional 303,139 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,477,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,517,000 after acquiring an additional 228,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,905,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $53.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

