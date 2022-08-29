ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,072 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $860,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Stock Down 0.1 %

ZEN opened at $76.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $136.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zendesk

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,115,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Zendesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading

