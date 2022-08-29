ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Neogen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.58. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45.

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James P. Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,100 shares of company stock worth $507,448. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

