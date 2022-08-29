ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Neogen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.
Neogen Price Performance
NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.58. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Neogen Company Profile
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neogen (NEOG)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.