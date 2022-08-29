QUAI DAO (QUAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27,516.00

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $150,131.25 and $27,516.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 807.9% against the dollar and now trades at $556.00 or 0.02781652 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00830315 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
QUAI DAO Profile
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.
Buying and Selling QUAI DAO
