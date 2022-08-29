QUAI DAO (QUAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27,516.00

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $150,131.25 and $27,516.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 807.9% against the dollar and now trades at $556.00 or 0.02781652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00830315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

