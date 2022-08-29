Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130,512 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.07% of Pixelworks worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pixelworks by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Pixelworks by 3,069.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 49,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $26,123.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,388,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Pixelworks to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $2.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

