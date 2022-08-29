Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $87,000 in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.20% of Houston American Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Houston American Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $16.61.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

