Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPUS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $97.72 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $88.39 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.76.

