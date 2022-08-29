Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Radware worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Radware by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RDWR. StockNews.com cut Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Radware Stock Performance

RDWR opened at $20.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $931.74 million, a P/E ratio of 158.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Radware had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

