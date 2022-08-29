Raymond James & Associates Has $15.61 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of BorgWarner worth $15,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,834,000 after purchasing an additional 369,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,159,000 after purchasing an additional 375,207 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 828,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,582,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,033,000 after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BWA opened at $37.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

