Raymond James & Associates Sells 36,485 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,485 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of CRH worth $15,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in CRH by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

CRH Trading Down 3.0 %

CRH Company Profile

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $37.63 on Monday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.