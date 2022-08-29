Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Stake Lowered by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,274 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Recharge Acquisition worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCHG. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 300,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 32,649 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recharge Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of RCHG stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Recharge Acquisition Profile

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

