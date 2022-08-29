Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.97 Million

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $4.97 million and $52,968.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.63 or 0.00128242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,975.81 or 0.99939276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00053821 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024353 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001363 BTC.

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

