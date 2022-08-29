Reviewing Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) & Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) and Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Ocular Therapeutix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology $253.20 million 0.56 -$29.13 million ($0.86) -3.60 Ocular Therapeutix $43.52 million 8.98 -$6.55 million ($0.93) -5.46

Ocular Therapeutix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Puma Biotechnology. Ocular Therapeutix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Puma Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology -16.68% -1,021.09% -16.29% Ocular Therapeutix -65.11% -43.96% -18.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Ocular Therapeutix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.8% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Puma Biotechnology and Ocular Therapeutix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix 0 0 3 1 3.25

Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 206.45%. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 264.17%. Given Ocular Therapeutix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ocular Therapeutix is more favorable than Puma Biotechnology.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix beats Puma Biotechnology on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and sub-license agreement with Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte Ltd., CANbridge BIOMED Limited, Pint Pharma International SA, Knight Therapeutics, Inc., Pierre Fabre Medicament SAS, and Bixink Therapeutics Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis. It is also developing OTX-TKI, an axitinib intravitreal implant that is in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retinal diseases; OTX-TIC, a travoprost intracameral implant, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; OTX-CSI, a cyclosporine intracanalicular insert that has completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OTX-DED, a dexamethasone intracanalicular insert, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The company has a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) for the development and commercialization of products using the Company's sustained-release hydrogel in combination with Regeneron's large molecule VEGF-targeting compounds for the treatment of retinal diseases; and AffaMed Therapeutics Limited for the development and commercialization of DEXTENZA and OTX-TIC, as well as a discovery collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences to identify new targets and therapeutic agents for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dMAD). Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

