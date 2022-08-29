Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Price Performance

RGEDF stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $31.00.

About Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. It develops and manufactures products in various therapeutic areas, including women's healthcare, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.

