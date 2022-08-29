Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 9.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryder System Stock Down 3.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on R. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $80.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

