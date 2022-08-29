Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Christopher E. French purchased 11,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $250,088.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 212,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,217.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.37. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

SHEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

