Short Interest in Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Decreases By 40.6%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the July 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ceconomy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €2.70 ($2.76) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Ceconomy Trading Down 10.9 %

MTTRY stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

