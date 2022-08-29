Short Interest in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Declines By 40.2%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the July 31st total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,065,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nocturne Acquisition by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 47,655 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 8,235.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 201,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 198,729 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Nocturne Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBTC opened at $10.28 on Monday. Nocturne Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

About Nocturne Acquisition

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

