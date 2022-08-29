Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Expands By 51.2%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the July 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Terumo Stock Performance

TRUMY stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.43. Terumo has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $50.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

