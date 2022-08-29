Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Expands By 51.2%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the July 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Terumo Stock Performance
TRUMY stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.43. Terumo has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $50.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38.
Terumo Company Profile
