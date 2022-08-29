Short Interest in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Declines By 40.3%

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the July 31st total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Stock Performance

YTPG stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG Pace Beneficial II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 198.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 307,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 204,498 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 7.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 210,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

