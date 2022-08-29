Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Decreases By 34.0%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the July 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Vext Science Price Performance

OTCMKTS VEXTF opened at 0.33 on Monday. Vext Science has a 52-week low of 0.27 and a 52-week high of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.39.

Get Vext Science alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Vext Science in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.