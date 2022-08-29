Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 10,371 Shares of Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.21% of Cian worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cian during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cian during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIAN stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. Cian PLC has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63.

Cian ( NYSE:CIAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Cian had a negative return on equity of 57.28% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter.

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent.

