Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys Shares of 4,900 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $48.45 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($3.11). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Barclays increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.