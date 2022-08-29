Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $822,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146 over the last ninety days. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $631.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $590.07 and a 200-day moving average of $609.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.36.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.