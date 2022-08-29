Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rover Group by 3,841.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 750,277 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,568,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rover Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Rover Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rover Group

In other news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $91,980.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,025,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,706 shares of company stock valued at $275,591 in the last ninety days. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rover Group Stock Performance

Shares of ROVR stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.09 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

